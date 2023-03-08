The Latin American Music Awards are back: Date and location announced

The Latin American Music Awards are back! The highly anticipated award show will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, with many incredible performances and surprises for viewers and attendees alike, as the main show and pre-show ‘NOCHE DE ESTRELLAS’ is set to air live on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.

This 8th edition marks the first time since 2015 that the Latin celebration will be aired outside of Telemundo. The nominations will be revealed on March 13 on UNIMÁS during a one-hour special, and fans will be able to vote shortly after the nominees are unveiled.

Clarissa Molina recently hosted a special segment for the Latin American Music Awards, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with appearances by Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, Ozuna, and TINI from their recent tours and all their highlights on stage.

“The next date will be on Monday March 13 with a special LatinAMAs Show of nominees. We will be having Migbelis Castellanos, Arana Lemus, Jose Figueroa, and Julian Gil, as hosts. Mark your calendars,” the official account for the show shared on social media.

The upcoming show “will celebrate some of the biggest icons in Latin music and excite fans with unique content and must-see musical performances,” TelevisaUnivision said in a statement. Viewers can expect to see ‘Noche de Estrellas’ before the ceremony starts on the three platforms.

The LATIN AMAs will celebrate Latin music’s finest, as well as play tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the AmericanMusic Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show.