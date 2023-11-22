Make Thanksgiving healthy with Gisele Bündchen’s pear crunchy pecan dessert

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and if you need a sweet but healthy treat to add to your dinner, you could try Gisele Bündchen’s super easy pear crunchy pecan dessert. The supermodel shared the recipe Tuesday, saying it was her friend’s recipe. “I must say this pear crunchy pecans dessert is deeeelicious!!! My friend shared the recipe with me and I had to try it! It will be a yummy dessert for Thanksgiving,” she wrote in the caption.



Here’s how to make the pears

Ingredients:

4 pears

½ cup of oats

½ cup of chopped pecans

1 tbsp cinnamon

¼ cup of maple syrup

2 tbsp coconut oil





Instructions

Preheat oven to 375. Cut the pears in half and scoop out the seeds. In a bowl combine all your ingredients Then fill very well all pears on an oven dish Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until they are soft and brown on the top. Enjoy the dish warm or top with ice cream







Bündchen’s second Thanksgiving single

It will be the Bündchen and Tom Brady’s second Thanskgiving since announcing their divorce in September 2022. It’s unclear what the holiday will mean for their children Benjamin and Vivian, or who they will spend the day with.

The former couple both have massive homes in Florida perfect for hosting. It was revealed in September that Bündchen purchaed a giant ranch in Florida to call home, which reportedly cost $9.1 million.

Brady has a waterfront mansion in the works in the exclusive, wealthy, and gated Indian Creek Village. It is across the waterway from a home owned by his ex-wife. Per The Real Deal, the former couple actually bought the 2-acre lot almost three years ago.

Related Video: Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support Loading the player...