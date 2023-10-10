Tom Brady shows off his toned dad body and jet boards in Miami on his $6M yacht

Summer may be over, but Tom Brady is still living his best life in the water. The retired football star took to the waters of Indian Creek, an exclusive 300-acre island located on the waters of Biscayne Bay, in Miami Beach, Florida. He enjoyed jet boarding, tugged by his $6 million yacht Tw12ve Angels.

Brady, who recently lost 10 pounds, then soaked up the sun shirtless, proving that being retired doesn’t mean the workouts stop. Although the paparazzi photos aren’t the clearest, his chiseled abs are clearly on display.

The 46-year-old father of 3, who shares Benjamin,13, and Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen and “Jack” Edward Thomas with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, has a waterfront mansion in the works in the exclusive, wealthy, and gated Indian Creek Village. It is across the waterway from a home owned by his ex-wife. Per The Real Deal, the former couple actually bought the 2-acre lot almost three years ago.

It will include a separate gym, outdoor kitchen, study, a waterfront pool, and spa. His primary and guest suites also have their own terraces. The nature love made sure there were gardens and a tree-lined driveway. There is also a motor court with a multi-car garage.

Brady’s not the only one enjoying Florida. In September, it was revealed that Bündchen purchased a giant ranch in the state, which reportedly cost $9.1 million. The sprawling property is full of activities to keep her and her children entertained like a full-size football (soccer) pitch, which Benjamin will surely make good use of, and equestrian rings, with Bündchen and Vivian being horse lovers.

Related Video: Ariana Grande to pay $1.25 million to ex-husband amid divorce Loading the player...