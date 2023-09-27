Tom Brady opens up about 10-pound weightloss following NFL retirement

Tom Brady is adapting to his life post football. The retired NFL legend recently discussed his health and how retiring prompted him to lose weight and feel healthier and in better shape than before.

Brady playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In an episode of his podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” Brady was asked about the fact that he looks leaner than when he used to play football. “Yeah, I’m down about 10 lbs., but I’m actually very fit right now,” he said. “I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health.”

Brady revealed that physical health has long been one of his priorities, and that he’s continued to put it in an important spot following his retirement. “Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have?” he said. “You could prioritize a lot of other things -- career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid.”

Tom Brady’s diet

Tom Brady has long been known for his approach to fitness and health. Not only is he an athlete, Brady is also an innovator, developing his own diet known as the TB12 method. According to the program’s website, the diet was designed after Brady felt stuck by injury and rehab sessions, with the two designing a system that worked for him.

“When people ask if I’m a vegan or a vegetarian,” he said. “I tell them no, decidedly not.” Brady shares that his meals consist of about 80 percent of nutrients coming from plant-based sources and the remaining 20 percent coming from animals.

