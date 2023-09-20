Tom Brady shares a hot and fashionable selfie

Tom Brady is feeling himself. The retired NFL star shared a new selfie on his Instagram stories, showing him looking hot and wearing a sleek suit.

Brady shared the photo on his Instagram stories

The photo shows Brady posing in front of the mirror. He’s wearing a black suit with some matching sunglasses, and is showing off his elegant watch. “A little business to attend to,” he captioned the photo, adding some emojis with the sunglasses on.

Another story showed a close up look of his watch, captioning it, “IYKYK,” which stands for “If you know, you know.” The watch appears to be a Patek Phillippe, one of the most expensive and luxurious watch brands in the world.

Brady attending an honoring ceremony for his work in the New England Patriots

Brady and his possible romance with Irina Shayk

Tom Brady appears to be dating Irina Shayk, although neither have commented on these rumors. The two have been spotted together multiple times and were first seen outside of his Los Angeles home. They were later seen in London, where they tried very hard to remain discreet, staying at the Twenty Two Hotel. The two allegedly spent 48 hours in their hotel room.

Late last year, Brady and Gisele Bündchen shared the news of their divorce. The two were married for 13 years. Recently, Bündchen has been caring for her ailing parents and seemed to reference her divorce in an interview. “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” she said to PEOPLE. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

