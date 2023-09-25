Gisele Bündchen has no regrets regarding Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen understands that everything happens for a reason, even the bad things. In a new interview, Bündchen candidly spoke about her life and some of the hardships she’s dealth with, including her divorce with Tom Brady, her partner of over 13 years.

Bündchen in an event in New York

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Bündchen revealed that she wouldn’t change a thing about her life. While she made it clear that her divorce from Brady isn’t something she planned, it was the right thing to do. “I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way. I wouldn't have any other life,” she said. When speaking about her divorce specifically, she said, "I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen but I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

Bündchen also made it clear that there are no hard feelings between the two. "He’s the father of my kids. So I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think when a door shuts, other doors open.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen long partnership

Bündchen and Brady share two kids: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. He has a son from a previous relationship named, Jack, 16. Their rupture was rumoredly triggered by Brady’s decision to come out of retirement from the NFL and move the family to Tampa, where he played for the Tampa Buccaneers. Despite the media’s speculation, Bündchen makes it clear that the split was a complex issue, and that his busy schedule was “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

"When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance," she said in an earlier interview with Vanity Fair.