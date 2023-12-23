2023 Christmas NFL games: When and how to watch

This Christmas will be packed with NFL games. Starting December 23rd, various teams will be playing against eachother over the course of the weekend, granting football fans with many viewing opportunities over the long holiday. Since Christmas Day lands on a Saturday, it means many people will be able to spend their days relaxing, opening presents, and watching their favorite teams.

Which teams are playing?

©GrosbyGroup



NFL Christmas games

Plenty of teams are playing over Christmas weekend, including the Cincinanati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the LA Chargers, the Buffalo Bills, and more. On Christmas day, six teams will be playing: The Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers.

Where to watch?

NFL games will be available across different platforms, including FOX, CBS, ABC, and Peacock. You can watch the games via streaming or cable.

Have a look at the full schedule below

©GettyImages



NFL Christmas games

Saturday, December 23:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. (NBC, Universo, and Peacock)

Buffalo Bills vs LA Chargers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24:

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25:

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

Related Video: 2024 Golden Globe Nominations Loading the player...