Danish royals introduce newest members of family: See the adorable photos

The Danish royal family has two new adorable members! On Sunday, the Danish Royal House introduced the Crown Prince Family’s newest additions: two puppies.

“Here on the fourth Sunday in Advent, we would like to introduce two new residents at home. A little over six weeks ago, Grace became the mother of two of the cutest puppies…. to the great joy of us all,” the Royal House wrote alongside photos of the puppies.

The images were taken by Crown Princess Mary and her youngest son Prince Vincent, ten, at Amalienborg Palace. The Royal House did not reveal the puppies’ names or when exactly they were born.

Mary and Crown Prince Frederik welcomed the pups’ mother Grace into their family months after the passing of their beloved dog Ziggy, who died in April of 2017.

Announcing Ziggy’s death on Instagram at the time, the Royal House wrote: “The dog has been part of the family for the past 12 years and was a wedding gift for the Crown Prince Couple. Ziggy was a faithful and loving dog who unfortunately suffered from chronic kidney failure and osteoarthritis. Despite this, the quality of life was high to the last.”