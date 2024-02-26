Royal brother-sister duo go cross-country skiing in new video

Princess Estelle of Sweden celebrated her last birthday as a preteen on Friday! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s daughter turned 12 on Feb. 23. To commemorate the Princess’ birthday, the Swedish Royal Court shared new pictures of Estelle on its website, in addition to a video on Instagram.

Alongside the Instagram post, which was set to Carly Rae Jepsen and Owl City’s song “Good Time,” the Court wrote (translated to English): “🇸🇪Today H.K.H. Princess Estelle turns 12 years old. Congratulations!”

Mom Crown Princess Victoria took the pictures in January and February. Estelle was filmed and photographed outdoors in the snow and cross-country skiing. The royal preteen was joined by her younger brother Prince Oscar in two sweet photos, one of which showed the royal siblings dressed in their ski gear. The royal family’s adorable Cavapoo, Rio also made an appearance in the video wearing a jacket in the snow.

Estelle, who is currently second in line to the Swedish throne, celebrated her birthday on Friday privately with her family. The Princess’ birthday followed her parents’ official trip to California. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel visited San Francisco, Sacramento and Palo Alto last week.

According to the Swedish Royal Court, the trip—which the royal couple undertook “at the request of the government”—aimed to “broaden and develop relations with California in innovation, green transition and emerging technologies with a focus on artificial intelligence.”

“For Prince Daniel and me it is a great joy to once again be back in California and the Bay area,” Victoria said at a reception in San Francisco last Monday. “Having the opportunity to visit the USA – a close partner and friend of Sweden – which we share deep historical, cultural, and personal ties with is always exciting and educational. Thank you for receiving us!”