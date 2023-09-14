Princess Estelle looks every inch a Princess in tulle gown©Getty Images
Princess Estelle looks every inch a Princess wearing a fairytale-like gown

The Swedish royals stepped out on Sept. 14 for a special occasion

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Estelle of Sweden exuded Princess vibes on Thursday wearing a green tulle gown. The 11-year-old’s dress appeared to be the same H&M Conscious Collection gown that her mother Crown Princess Victoria has previously worn on different occasions.

Princess Estelle wore a stunning green dress to a celebration for her grandfather's Golden Jubilee©Grosby Group
Princess Estelle wore a stunning green dress to a celebration for her grandfather’s Golden Jubilee

Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, completed her fairytale-like look on Thursday with metallic flats and her tresses swept up into a ponytail with a bow.

The Princess held hands with her younger brother Prince Oscar ﻿as they arrived at Drottningholm Palace Theatre for a jubilee performance in honor of their maternal grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Estelle appeared to be wearing a gown previously worn by her mother Crown Princess Victoria©GettyImages
Estelle appeared to be wearing a gown previously worn by her mother Crown Princess Victoria

Sweden’s longest-reigning monarch is celebrating 50 years on the throne this year. His Majesty’s Golden Jubilee is being marked with events this week.

Members of the Swedish and Danish royal families stepped out for the jubilee event on Sept. 14©Grosby Group
Members of the Swedish and Danish royal families stepped out for the jubilee event on Sept. 14

The celebration on Thursday was attended by members of the Swedish royal family, including Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, and Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja were also in attendance.

Jubilee events will continue on Friday. They include a Te Deum service and an anniversary dinner at the Royal Palace.

