Queen receives palace Christmas trees with her 8 grandchildren: Watch

The Swedish royal cousins came together ahead of the holidays! Queen Silvia of Sweden received the Royal Palace’s Christmas trees this year with her eight grandchildren.

The royal, who turns 80 on Dec. 23, was joined on Monday by Crown Princess Victoria’s kids (Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar), Prince Carl Philip’s sons (Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian—who coordinated in matching jackets) and Princess Madeleine’s children (Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne).

The Swedish Royal Court shared an adorable video of the Queen, who was dressed in a festive red jacket, and her grandchildren receiving the trees and decorating one together. In the caption, the Royal Court thanked “the hunting master students” from the Swedish University of Agriculture in Umeå for this year’s Christmas tree delivery. According to the Swedish Royal Court, ﻿SLU students have been delivering Christmas trees to the palace since the 1960s.

“The Queen must be so proud and happy to be spending time with all her grandchildren ❤️,” one Instagram user commented on the video, while another wrote: “Beautiful Queen and grandchildren 😍 These kids are all equally wonderful but it warms my heart a bit extra to see Madeleine’s children back in Sweden. So sweet to see all these kids interact with one another. Lovely grandchildren with their amazing, kindhearted and beautiful grandmother 😊.”

The Queen’s youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, has been living in Florida with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three kids since 2018. The family of five was set to relocate to Sweden this year, but the move was later postponed until 2024.