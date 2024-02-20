Royal couple pay visit to California: See photos from their trip

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are in a Golden State of mind! The Swedish royal couple kicked off their official visit to California on Monday, Feb. 19, in San Francisco. The Crown Princess and Prince undertook the trip “at the request of the government.” It aims to “broaden and develop relations with California in innovation, green transition and emerging technologies with a focus on artificial intelligence,” per the Swedish Royal Court.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s parents visited the Golden Gate Viewpoint on Monday, where they posed for photos with the Golden Gate Bridge behind them. They also saw seals during their visit to the Marine Mammal Center, which advances global ocean conservation, and later hiked the Rodeo Beach Coastal Trailhead.

The first day of the Crown Princess and Prince’s trip also saw them visit the Scandinavian School and Cultural Center and attend a reception, where they met with Swedes who live in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“For Prince Daniel and me it is a great joy to once again be back in California and the Bay area,” Victoria said in her speech at the reception on Monday. “Having the opportunity to visit the USA – a close partner and friend of Sweden – which we share deep historical, cultural, and personal ties with is always exciting and educational. Thank you for receiving us!”

Victoria and Daniel’s visit to California will continue on Tuesday in San Francisco as well as Sacramento. They are set to meet with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Feb. 20 and will inaugurate Sweden’s new Consulate General in San Francisco. On Wednesday and Thursday, the royal couple will be in Palo Alto