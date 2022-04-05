Does Queen Elizabeth watch the same reality show as Kate Middleton?

It seems even Queen Elizabeth enjoys reality TV. While visiting the set of EastEnders last week, the Duchess of Cornwall spoke about her royal mother-in-law with Strictly Come Dancing winner and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“I said we were all voting for Rose, I don’t know how you did all those dances,” Camilla said, according to The Daily Mail.

Rose asked the Duchess if Her Majesty, 95, watches, to which Camilla replied, “I think she does. She probably watched you.”

After meeting the monarch’s daughter-in-law, Rose said: “It was really funny because she’s a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing and she mentioned that she voted for me which is so lovely, and her grandchildren watch it.”

“It is amazing, so lovely. I mean come on, its the Royal family voting for me, sometimes you forget how many people watch the show, I am mind-blown,” Rose added.

The actress became the first deaf winner of the dance competition last year. Rose plays Frankie Lewis on EastEnders, which is the longest-running continuing television drama on the BBC.

Camilla and Prince Charles visited the set to meet the cast and crew as they filmed scenes in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Her Majesty aren’t the only fans of Strictly Come Dancing. In 2019, Prince William revealed that his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, watches the show. “I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times,” the Duke of Cambridge said (via HELLO!). “Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it.”