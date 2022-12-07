Charlotte Casiraghi teamed up with aunt Princess Charlene for festive engagement

Princess Charlene of Monaco was joined by her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and niece Charlotte Casiraghi during a visit to the Christmas village in Monaco. The royal family members were on hand for the inauguration of the village on Dec. 2.
The theme of this year’s village is “Christmas in Spitsbergen.” According to the Town Hall of Monaco’s website, visitors are able to discover the various journeys of Prince Albert I through “animated scenographies.” The village also features rides.
The Princesses and Charlotte were bundled up in stylish outerwear for the family outing. Charlotte’s eldest son Raphaël Elmaleh was also at the village (as seen in a photo published by New My Royals). Noticeably absent was her youngest child, Balthazar Rassam.
Both of Charlotte’s sons recently made a rare appearance alongside their cousins at Monaco’s National Day. The Chanel ambassador and spokesperson shares Raphaël with her ex Gad Elmaleh, and Balthazar with her husband Dimitri Rassam.
Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter opened up about the biggest challenges of motherhood in an interview for Town & Country’s December 2022/January 2023 issue. “It’s very hard to sum up,” she said. “I think every day has hard and amazing moments.”
Charlotte added, “Every day you go through moments when you worry for your children or when they exhaust you, and then you go through moments when you share so much with them and you don’t even question the fact that they’re the most important thing in your life.”