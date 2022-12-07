Charlotte Casiraghi teamed up with aunt Princess Charlene for festive engagement

Princess Charlene of Monaco was joined by her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and niece Charlotte Casiraghi during a visit to the Christmas village in Monaco. The royal family members were on hand for the inauguration of the village on Dec. 2.

©Getty Images



Charlotte and Charlene visited the Christmas village on Dec. 2

The theme of this year’s village is “Christmas in Spitsbergen.” According to the Town Hall of Monaco’s website, visitors are able to discover the various journeys of Prince Albert I through “animated scenographies.” The village also features rides.

The Princesses and Charlotte were bundled up in stylish outerwear for the family outing. Charlotte’s eldest son Raphaël Elmaleh was also at the village (as seen in a photo published by New My Royals). Noticeably absent was her youngest child, Balthazar Rassam.

Both of Charlotte’s sons recently made a rare appearance alongside their cousins at Monaco’s National Day. The Chanel ambassador and spokesperson shares Raphaël with her ex Gad Elmaleh, and Balthazar with her husband Dimitri Rassam.