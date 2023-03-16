Royal family’s visit to Disney World revealed!

A royal family paid a visit to the most magical place on earth. According to PEOPLE, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, enjoyed a vacation at Walt Disney World. The entire family is said to have spent time in Florida around New Year’s.

While in the Sunshine State, they reportedly attended a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale. On Jan. 5, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalistweeted photos from Charlene and Albert’s visit. He wrote that the royal couple celebrated the completion of the city’s Aquatic Center. Per PEOPLE, the royal’s visit to Fort Lauderdale came ahead of their trip to Disney World.

Prince Albert revealed to the magazine that eight-year-old Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella particularly like one ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. “We all really loved the Avatar ride,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Jacques and Gabriella visited Disneyland Paris last spring with their dad. Prince Albert and his twins spent two nights at Disney’s Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel. Autopia, RC Racer, Space Mountain and Tower of Terror were said to have been the young Prince and Princess’ favorite rides at the park in France.

During their magical trip, Jacques and Gabriella met with Minnie and Mickey Mouse and posed with the iconic Disney characters in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.