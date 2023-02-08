Book a trip to Arendelle! A Frozen-themed land to open at theme park this year

The gates of Arendelle are opening up at Hong Kong Disneyland this year! A﻿ Frozen-themed land, which happens to be the world’s first, is set to debut at the theme park in late 2023.

Guests stepping into the world of Frozen in Hong Kong can look forward to two new attractions, as well as a quick-service restaurant and merchandise outlets.

The Frozen Ever After attraction will feature real-life scale Audio Animatronics of characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning movie Frozen, including Elsa, who sings her iconic song “Let It Go.”

The Frozen-themed land will also be home to Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, which is described as a “first-of-its-kind Frozen-themed family-friendly roller coaster.”

Amanda Chiu, Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, shared in a Disney Parks Blog post that﻿ the “entire themed land is a recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle drawing upon the natural landscape of Lantau Mountain behind Hong Kong Disneyland as a backdrop.”

“In creating World of Frozen, we have the vision of making this land a living and authentic Arendelle where guests can step into the cinematic scenes from the ‘Frozen’ movies,” Amanda added. “We recreated iconic landmarks of Arendelle that will instantly resonate with the fans of ‘Frozen’ and all guests alike.”