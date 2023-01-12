Tiana’s Palace Coming to Disneyland Park©Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort
Princess Tiana is getting a restaurant at Disneyland

It’s opening in 2023!

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Dreams do come true in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square! Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog is getting a new restaurant at Disneyland Park. The park﻿’s current French Market Restaurant will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, like the Princess’ restaurant from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

The menu at the quick-service style restaurant in Anaheim, California will “feature authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures.”

Tiana’s Palace will open at Disneyland Park later this year©Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort
Tiana’s Palace will open at Disneyland Park later this year

According to Disney Parks, guests will “find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships.” The dining location will also have “much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film.”

The﻿ French Market Restaurant, as well as the Mint Julep Bar, will be closed starting February 17, 2023 to begin work on Tiana’s Palace, which is scheduled to open later this year alongside the Mint Julep Bar.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in 2024©Disney
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in 2024

In addition to a restaurant, Tiana will also be getting her own attraction set to open in 2024. Splash Mountain﻿ at both Disneyland Park and the Magic Kingdom Park in Florida will be transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new ride inspired by The Princess and the Frog will take guests “on a journey inspired by the story and characters from the hit film, picking up where that story left off.”

