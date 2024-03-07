Charlotte Casiraghi and Penélope Cruz step out in Paris for the Chanel show

House ambassadors Charlotte Casiraghi and Penélope Cruz were among the fashionable guests at the Chanel fall-winter 2024/25 ready-to-wear show in Paris﻿. Princess Caroline’s 37-year-old daughter sat in the front row, along with the Spanish actress and Riley Keough.

©Getty Images



Charlotte Casiraghi rocked flared jeans at the show on March 5

A film featuring Penélope and Brad Pitt introduced the show on March 5. The film was a tribute to French director Claude Lelouch’s 𝘈 𝘔𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘞𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘯﻿. According to the fashion house, it captured “the beginning of a love story in Deauville, a place dear to the House and the inspiration behind the collection imagined by” Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard.

©Getty Images



Penélope Cruz also attended the Chanel fashion show in Paris

The opening look of the show, held at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, introduced “a long, belted coat and a wide-brimmed hat in soft pink” that evoked﻿ Virginie’s “elegant vision of a feminine and romantic silhouette infused with 1920s and 70s inspirations.”

Charlotte looked retro chic at the show wearing flared dark jeans with a peach-colored tweed jacket, which featured the brand’s iconic camellia flower. She completed her outfit with a quilted Chanel bag.

Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece has been an ambassador and spokesperson for the fashion house since 2021. This past January, Charlotte attended the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show sporting blue jeans and a black and white jacket. Days after the Haute Couture show, Voici reported that Charlotte and her husband Dimitri Rassam, who wed in 2019, had separated. According to the outlet, the pair “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation.