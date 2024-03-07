Charlotte Casiraghi and Penélope Cruz step out in Paris for the Chanel show©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

Charlotte Casiraghi and Penélope Cruz step out in Paris for the Chanel show

A film starring Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt introduced the show

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

House ambassadors Charlotte Casiraghi and Penélope Cruz were among the fashionable guests at the Chanel fall-winter 2024/25 ready-to-wear show in Paris﻿. Princess Caroline’s 37-year-old daughter sat in the front row, along with the Spanish actress and Riley Keough.

RELATED”

Prince Albert of Monaco sends message of support to King Charles

Charlotte Casiraghi rocked flared jeans at the show on March 5©Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi rocked flared jeans at the show on March 5

A film featuring Penélope and Brad Pitt introduced the show on March 5. The film was a tribute to French director Claude Lelouch’s 𝘈 𝘔𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘞𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘯﻿. According to the fashion house, it captured “the beginning of a love story in Deauville, a place dear to the House and the inspiration behind the collection imagined by” Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard.

Penélope Cruz also attended the Chanel fashion show in Paris©Getty Images
Penélope Cruz also attended the Chanel fashion show in Paris

The opening look of the show, held at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, introduced “a long, belted coat and a wide-brimmed hat in soft pink” that evoked﻿ Virginie’s “elegant vision of a feminine and romantic silhouette infused with 1920s and 70s inspirations.”

Charlotte looked retro chic at the show wearing flared dark jeans with a peach-colored tweed jacket, which featured the brand’s iconic camellia flower. She completed her outfit with a quilted Chanel bag.


Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece has been an ambassador and spokesperson for the fashion house since 2021. This past January, Charlotte attended the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show sporting blue jeans and a black and white jacket. Days after the Haute Couture show, Voici reported that Charlotte and her husband Dimitri Rassam, who wed in 2019, had separated. According to the outlet, the pair “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation.

Related Video:

Prince William Speaks Publicly Following King Charles Cancer Diagnosis

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more