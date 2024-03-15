Charlotte Casiraghi’s husband missing from new family photo following report of separation

Dimitri Rassam was noticeably missing from a new family photo shared by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco. On Thursday, the palace posted a carousel of images from Prince Albert’s 66th birthday festivities, including one of the royal surrounded by his family inside of the palace. The Prince’s sisters, nieces, nephews and their significant others were among the relatives featured in the Grimaldi family picture.

Princess Caroline’s sons Pierre Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi, stood beside their respective wives, Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi, while her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi posed for the picture between Louis Ducruet and Pauline Ducruet.

©Pierre Villard/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images



Charlotte Casiraghi married Dimitri Rassam in 2019

Although Dimitri was missing, his and Charlotte’s son Balthazar appeared in the picture, as did the Chanel ambassador’s firstborn Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh.

Grace Kelly’s 37-year-old granddaughter married Dimitri, who is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet, in 2019. Voici reported back in January that Charlotte ﻿and the film producer were separating. According to the outlet, the pair “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Prince Albert’s niece was the one who decided to initiate the separation.

A source told Voici that “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”