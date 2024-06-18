Princess Stephanie’s son and daughter-in-law expecting baby no. 2: See the adorable pregnancy announcement

Princess Stephanie’s granddaughter Victoire is going to be a big sister! Marie Ducruet announced on June 17 that she and her husband Louis Ducruet are expecting their second child.

Alongside photos of her one-year-old daughter and their dog Pancake, Marie wrote (translated to English): “Pancake and goldilocks have an announcement to make... they are waiting for a new member in the fraternity, the family is growing 😍❤️.”

Victoire was pictured wearing a pink jacket embroidered with the words “Big Sis,” while Pancake looked on sporting a bandana that read: “Oh no, not again!”

“Proud auntie” Camille Gottlieb, who is Louis’ youngest sister, shared the news on her personal Instagram Story and reacted to Marie’s announcement, commenting: “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.” Beatrice Borromeo, the wife of Louis’ cousin Pierre Casiraghi, also celebrated the baby news, writing: “Congratulations!!! What joy!!! ❤❤ @marieducruet @louisducruet.”

Louis and Marie became parents in April of 2023 with the birth of their daughter Victoire. In an interview with Point de Vue (via HELLO!), published earlier this year, Louis recalled how his mother reacted when her first grandchild was born. “It was incredibly emotional,” Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew shared. “She came to the maternity ward the day after Victoire’s birth, alongside my dad [Daniel Ducruet] and my paternal grandmother, as well as Marie’s mum. It was a magical moment that I’ll never forget.”

When asked in the interview if they planned on expanding their family, Marie answered: “We’re not opposed to the idea. Victoire is such an adorable child, she’s making us want another. Two children would be perfect for me.”

Louis added: “We’d like our children not to have a big age gap. We’ll see what the future holds!”