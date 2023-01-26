Princess Eugenie says son August is ‘going to be an activist from two years old’

Princess Eugenie is raising her son August Brooksbank to be an activist. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Princess Beatrice’s sister, 32, told Reuters’ Axel Threlfall and Arctic Humanity founder Gail Whiteman (via the MailOnline), “﻿My son’s going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them.”

“I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that’s the same,” she continued. “Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he’s going to be able to look at and do and how he’s going to live his life.”

The Princess also revealed how things have changed since becoming a mother. “But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes,” she said. “Like now I’m scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before.”

Eugenie is already teaching her one-year-old son to avoid using plastic. “At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I’m trying to teach him that,” she said. “But it’s a battle.”

August, who turns two next month, is going to become a big brother this summer. Buckingham Palace announced on Jan. 24 that the Princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child. Sharing a sweet photo of August kissing her baby bump, Eugenie wrote on Instagram, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”