Sarah Ferguson celebrates daughter’s ‘superb’ baby news

Sarah Ferguson is in granny heaven! The Duchess of York, 63, celebrated her daughter Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy news on Tuesday with a new photo of her grandson August Brooksbank.

“You will be sharing puddles, Augie ! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful,” Sarah captioned the post.

Buckingham Palace announced on Jan. 24 that Sarah and Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement (via AP).

Eugenie also shared the news on her personal Instagram account with a photo of August, who turns two in February, kissing her baby bump. Alongside the sweet picture, the Princess wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi commented on his sister-in-law’s post: “❤️❤️.”