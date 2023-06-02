Princess Beatrice has rare tiara moment in Jordan

Princess Beatrice dusted off the York tiara for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s royal wedding banquet. King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece attended the banquet on Thursday wearing her mother Sarah Ferguson’s wedding day tiara for the first time.
The tiara is said to have been a gift from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to Sarah. While Sarah arrived at her and Prince Andrew’s wedding ceremony in 1986 wearing a flower crown, she left Westminster Abbey sporting the tiara.
The royal banquet on June 1 marked a rare tiara moment for Beatrice, who had previously only ever been seen wearing the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara on her own wedding day in 2020. The Princess paired the York tiara with a blush pink Reem Acra gown. For the Islamic marriage ceremony earlier in the day, Beatrice wore a sparkling blue Needle & Thread gown with a bow in her hair.
Like Prince William’s cousin, the Princess of Wales also dazzled at the royal banquet on Thursday evening. Catherine attended the banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace wearing a glittering Jenny Packham gown teamed with the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara and the Greville Chandelier earrings.
The banquet, which combined “the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony,” was attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, in addition to foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.