Princess Beatrice has rare tiara moment in Jordan

Princess Beatrice dusted off the York tiara for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s royal wedding banquet. King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece attended the banquet on Thursday wearing her mother Sarah Ferguson’s wedding day tiara for the first time.

The tiara is said to have been a gift from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to Sarah. While Sarah arrived at her and Prince Andrew’s wedding ceremony in 1986 wearing a flower crown, she left Westminster Abbey sporting the tiara.

The royal banquet on June 1 marked a rare tiara moment for Beatrice, who had previously only ever been seen wearing the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara on her own wedding day in 2020. The Princess paired ﻿the York tiara with a blush pink Reem Acra gown. For the Islamic marriage ceremony earlier in the day, Beatrice wore a sparkling blue Needle & Thread gown with a bow in her hair.

Like Prince William’s cousin, the Princess of Wales also dazzled at the royal banquet on Thursday evening. Catherine attended the banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace wearing a glittering Jenny Packham gown teamed with the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara and the Greville Chandelier earrings.

The banquet, which combined “the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony,” was attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, in addition to foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

