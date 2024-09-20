Donald Trump Jr. jokes following Barron Trump's absence from cryptocurrency event; 'I'm like the old boomer now'

Donald Trump Jr is sharing his thoughts following Barron Trump's absence from a planned event. This past Monday, Barron was scheduled to be featured in one of his first public appearances where he was promoting his family's new business venture: cryptocurrency.

© GrosbyGroup Barron Trump is studying at NYU

Barron missed out on the event, with the host of the show, Farokh Sarmad, sharing that he wasn't appearing because "we took too long. We're gonna try and get him back," he said. Donald, Eric and Don Jr. did make appearances on the show, which was hosted on a Spaces discussions on X.

"Damned teenagers! I'm like the old boomer now – the grumpy old man with a white beard," said Donald Jr following his brother's absence.

The Trump family new business venture is called World Liberty Financial (WLF), and was introduced by the Trump men. Trump revealed that the idea came from his youngest son and that they were excited to pursue this new business opportunity.

"Barron knows so much about this," he said. "Barron's a young guy, but he knows – he talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say 'what is a wallet?' But he knows it inside out."

When asked to provide more details about the venture, Trump said, "It's so important. It's crypto. It's AI. It's so many other things. AI needs tremendous electricity capabilities beyond anything I ever heard."

More details about WLF

© Kevin Dietsch Donald Trump has been discussing his latest business venture since August

Trump has been promoting WLF since August, with there being no set date for its release. “Crypto is one of those things we have to do,” he said on X. “Whether we like it or not, I have to do it."

Various members of the Trump family have roles to play in the new venture. Per The New York Times, Trump serves as the company's “chief crypto advocate,” Barron serves as the project's “DeFi visionary,” which refers to decentralized finance, and Eric and Donald Jr. listed as “web3 ambassadors.”