Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have kept their engagement a secret for a year

Donald Trump‘s controversial son Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle and has been for 1 year. According to Page Six, he proposed to the TV Personality on New Years’ Eve 2020. The couple has done a good job keeping it out of the public eye but the soon-to-be bride shared a post on social media for his 44th birthday where a huge engagement ring sat on her left hand. Guilfoyle shared photos from the mostly maskless party using words like “smart” and “funny” to describe Jr. “Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life.” Not only was she wearing the huge rock, but she eluded to their upcoming wedding, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you. 💋😍🎂♥️,” she wrote.

Jr. and Guilfoyle’s relationship became public in May 2018 a little less than 3 months after his ex-wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce. A source told Page Six they kept their engagement private as they settled into Florida. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York.” They each have children from their previous relationships and the insider added they, “both are focused on their children —they have six between them — and their work.”

Back in February 2021, Guilfoyle was asked by Jean Shafiroff what she would say if he ever popped the question and the already engaged host found the perfect way to dodge the truth. “We’re very committed and very in love,” she answered. “He is my sweetheart. I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic. I absolutely adore the family,” the 52-year-old added.

Don and Vanessa were married from 2005-2018 and the former couple share 5 children together: Donald Trump III, Kai Madison Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump, Tristan Milos Trump, Chloe Sophia Trump. Guilfoyle was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom as well as furniture heir Eric Villency. The former Fox News anchor was married to Villency from 2006-2009 and they share one son named Roman together.