The iPhone 16 is available now — here are some of the trendy colors you'll love

Today is a big day for Apple. Stores all over the world welcomed thousands of shoppers as they readied to purchase or upgrade their new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

The new suite of Apple products was announced earlier this month and marks an exciting step forward for the company in terms of artificial intelligence, lifestyle, health monitoring, and more. When it comes to iPhones, the awaited iPhone 16 is now available in four forms: the iPhone 16, the 16 Plus, the 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max.

Here's what you should know about these devices, including their stunning and varied colors:

More colors than ever

This year, Apple has decided to give users more opportunities than ever to express themselves with their iPhones. The 16 and 16 Plus phones are available in ultramarine, teal, and pink. These colors join the traditional iPhone black and white options.

New ways to take photos

Another big change Apple introduced is a new button on the side of the iPhone, which revolutionizes the way people take photos with their smartphones. The side button is reminiscent of point-and-shoot photography while also making selfies using the camera's back lenses much easier. It's a design change that allows for more creativity and for higher-quality photography from users of all backgrounds.

A personalized camera experience

New iPhones have Photographic Styles, a feature that allows users more command of how they want to be depicted by their cameras. These settings allow users to add a style to their photography, subtly molding the way they look thanks to new skin tone rendering capabilities.

AI-supported technology

AI is the next big thing, with all tech companies looking for ways to introduce this technology seamlessly to their products. Apple's new iPhones are equipped with Apple Intelligence, a system that helps users make the most out of their devices by helping them write and complete tasks efficiently. Some of the features that have been teased include the ability to provide summaries for long text exchanges and emails, a smarter and more robust Siri, and the chance to create images with your words and descriptions through the Image Playground app.