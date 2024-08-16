What is the 'demure' trend taking over social media, and how can you partake

"Demure Summer" is giving "Brat Summer'" a run for its money as a social media user who has decided to ensure everything is mindful and cutesy. The trend first appeared on TikTok thanks to creator Jools Lebron, who explained how she acted "very demure, very mindful" at work.

Lebron's way of life relies on being "demure, modest, and respectful at the workplace." This philosophy earned her more than 17 million views on the platform. "See how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job," she explained. I'm very modest; I'm very mindful."

Many are applying demureness to their daily situations, whether going to the grocery store or attending a drag show. Today News reported that TikTok analytics show that #demure has spiked since August 7, with over 78,000 videos posted with the hashtag.

While being demure means to be modest, decent, proper, mannered, and honorable, many celebrities have taken to social media to share their take on the trend but wearing more revealing looks, just like Lizzo and SZA, who shared a video lipsyncing to one of Lebron's "demure" TikToks.

While taking the demure trend literally is valid, many argue that this viral aesthetic is lowkey to be poking fun at the "clean girl" aesthetic, per the publication, which means being effortless, minimalistic, and dedicated to meditating.

How to Achieve a Demure Aesthetic

To achieve a "demure" aesthetic, you should focus on a timeless style that is often associated with gracefulness. Here are crucial elements to consider:

Clothing Choices

Choose clothing that covers more skin while still looking stylish. Look for high necklines, long sleeves, midi to maxi lengths, and A-line skirts. Opt for elegantly draped fabrics such as silk, cotton, chiffon, and lace, as they add a refined touch to your outfits. When wearing patterns, use subtle ones such as small florals, polka dots, or stripes, and avoid bold, attention-grabbing prints.



Accessories

Choose simple, dainty jewelry pieces such as pearl studs, thin gold chains, or small rings. Avoid large, statement accessories that draw too much attention. Opt for structured bags in neutral tones. A small to medium-sized handbag or clutch is perfect for maintaining a demure aesthetic. Low to mid-heel pumps, ballet flats, or kitten heels work well. Stick to neutral colors or soft pastels that complement your outfit.



Hair and Makeup

Choose loose waves, simple updos, or sleek low ponytails for a demure look. Avoid overly elaborate or voluminous hairstyles. Aim for a fresh-faced look with minimal makeup. Concentrate on achieving a flawless base, using neutral eyeshadows and opting for a soft pink or nude lip color. The objective is to enhance your features subtly.



