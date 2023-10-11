The Prince and Princess of Wales share the emojis they use the most

The Prince and Princess of Wales have spilled the tea on the emojis they frequently use! On Tuesday, BBC Radio 1’s Vick Hope and Jordan North asked the royal couple questions that were sent in by listeners, including what their “most used emojis” are.

©Twitter/Kensington Palace



The Prince and Princess of Wales revealed to Vick Hope and Jordan North the emojis they use the most

“Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?” Prince William laughed. “I’ve been told not to say the aubergine [eggplant], so I’ve got to pick something else.”

“It’s the aubergine!” Jordan exclaimed, to which the heir to the throne replied, “It would have been the aubergine, but I’m saying now because I’ve got to be a little grown up, it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out.”

The Princess of Wales then shared her go-to, revealing, “Mine’s probably gotta be the heart with then the crying emoji. The sort of like hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong.”

The royals were also asked if they prefer a spicy or mild curry. “I can’t do too much spice. I start sweating,” William admitted. “Whereas I like the spice, so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice. Extra spice at the end,” Catherine said.

The Prince of Wales added, “She has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”

The Prince and Princess were in Birmingham on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day. The couple, together with The Royal Foundation and in partnership with The Mix and with the support of BBC Radio 1, hosted a forum for young people. According to Kensington Palace, William and Catherine wanted to “bring young people together to start a conversation about how they manage their emotions and how they can be supported to build their resilience and protective factors such as healthy relationships which make it easier to navigate bumps in the road as they go through life.”