Oscars 2023: Where to watch the Oscar-nominated movies

The 95th Academy Awards are this weekend, giving you some time to catch up on your Oscar watchlist. This year, there’s a wide range of films nominated for awards, whether you’re into superheroes, stories about complicated musicians, or tales about the war.

Scroll down to have a look at the streaming channels where these films can be watched:

Netflix

Over the years, Netflix has come out as an awards season threat, producing yearly features that end up being nominated for some of the top prizes. This year, the streamer has nominees for best picture, best actress, best original song, best animated feature, and best screenplay. The movies include “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Blonde,” “RRR,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “The Sea Beast,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Disney+

It’s always a big year for Disney, but this year, superhero films finally got an oscar nomination for one of the big acting awards, for Angela Basset’s work in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The remaining movies include “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Turning Red.”

HBO Max

Movies: “Elvis,” “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Prime Video

Prime Video has a large selection of this year’s batch of Oscar-nominated films, up for rental, purchase and streaming. These include “The Fabelmans,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Women Talking,” “The Whale,” “Aftersun,” “To Leslie,” “Tell It like a Woman.”

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has two nominees for best animated film and best supporting actor: “Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish” and “Causeway.”

Peacock

Peacock doesn’t have many options, but it does have “TAR,” one of the year’s most critically acclaimed films. It also features Cate Blanchett, who is the second favorite to win best actress.

Paramount+

Paramount+ has “Top Gun: Maverick,” nominated for best picture, best writing, best original song, and more.

Showtime

Lastly, Showtime has two of the years’ favorite films: “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which has won a significant amount of awards over the past couple of months, and “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.”