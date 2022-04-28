Happy Birthday, Penélope Cruz! Here are some of her most iconic movies

Penélope Cruz is celebrating her 48th birthday. The actress is one of Spain’s most emblematic figures, an international figure celebrated in Hollywood and Europe. Known for her prolific work that envelopes a variety of languages, Cruz has worked with some of cinema’s most important figures, from directors Pedro Almodóvar and Bigas Luna, to actors like Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise.
To celebrate her birthday, here are some of Penélope Cruz’s most memorable roles and where to stream them:
All About My Mother
Penélope Cruz’s second collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar was “All About My Mother,” a film that soon became one of his most beloved. Cruz plays a nun with HIV and is a big reason why the film works so well, packing an emotional and visceral punch. The movie costars Cecilia Roth, Marisa Paredes and Antonia San Juan, and follows a woman who moves to Barcelona following the sudden death of her son. You can stream it on Prime Video.
Parallel Mothers
Cruz and Almodóvar’s most recent collaboration earned her an Academy Award nomination. It follows Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), two women of different ages and backgrounds who give birth on the same day and form a bond that defies conventions. You can stream it on Apple TV.
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Penélope Cruz won her first Academy Award thanks to her work in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” The film follows close friends Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson), as they travel to Barcelona and fall in love with the same man (Javier Bardem). You can stream it on Apple TV.
Volver
“Volver” is another Almodóvar film and one that, like “Parallel Mothers”, is built all-around Penélope’s towering performance. Like most of Almodóvar’s work, it’s a film deeply concerned with motherhood and the soul of a Spanish town. It’s also a ghost story, filled with disturbing and touching family dynamics. You can stream it on Apple TV.
Pain & Glory
Starring Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory” feels like Almodóvar’s most personal film, following the life of a film director as he reminisces about his mother, his past loves, and his career. You can stream it on Apple TV.
Jamón Jamón
Bigas Luna’s surreal romantic comedy was Cruz’s onscreen debut. At the age of 18, she played the role of Silva, co-starring with her future husband Javier Bardem. In it, Bardem plays a ham delivery driver in pursuit of her character. You can stream it on Apple TV.