Javier Bardem explains his mixed feelings over this year’s Best Actress race

Javier Bardem is very involved in this year’s Academy Awards race. Not only was he nominated for Best Actor for the film Being The Ricardos, but his wife and co-star were also nominated for Best Actress. In short; he’s rooting for a lot of people.

This past Tuesday, February 8th, the Academy Awards announced their nominations for best performances and films of the year. The Bardem-Cruz household celebrated two important nominations, for Bardem’s work in Being the Ricardos and for Penélope Cruz’s work in the Spanish film Parallell Mothers. Also nominated was Nicole Kidman, Javier’s co-star in Being the Ricardos.

“I think both did a fantastic job,” Bardem said to Deadline. “But Penélope did something extraordinary because she’s nominated for the second time for a role in Spanish—that’s really historic. Of course, I am rooting for her.” Still, he remains in a tough position. “And I’m also rooting for Nicole, we had an amazing time working together. I’m rooting for Penélope… and then I’m also rooting for Nicole. It makes sense.”

©GettyImages



Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the premiere of their 2018 film “Everybody Knows”

Bardem explained that he and Cruz awaited their nominations with excitement, and were overjoyed to discover that they’d earned their nods together. “When they announced my nomination first, I was very excited but it wasn’t a true celebration until we heard she was also nominated. We would not be able to truly celebrate together if one of us was disappointed. As soon as her nomination came through, we really felt the emotion of what this all means. This really hit us deep in our hearts to be able to share something so beautiful and so special together,” he said.

Interestingly enough, Bardem and Cruz weren’t the only couple to be nominated for acting categories at the same year; Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who have been together since 2016, earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor respectively.