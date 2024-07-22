Camila Mendes to star in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Camila Mendes has lined up a new project. She's set to star in the reboot of "I Know What You Did Last Summer," a film originally released in the '90s that quickly became a staple of the era's horror genre.

The remake will star Mendes, Jonah Hauer King, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tyriq Withers as friends bound by a tragic accident and its consequences. It will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who's previously worked with Mendes in "Do Revenge," with stars of the original Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to return.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical summer release next year, on July 18, 2025.

Mendes shared her thoughts on social media, showing how excited she was to be involved with the project and to be working with Robinson again. "I know what you’re watching next summer," she captioned the post. "Love you, Jennifer, can’t wait to be reunited with my revenge mommy."

Robinson also shared her thoughts on social media. "Absolutely shaking that my favorite news source Pop Crave posted the cast. 'it came true' -anne hathaway but also me," she wrote on X.

More details about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

© Columbia Pictures Freddie Prinze Jr in 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer'

The original film came out in 1997 and became a cult hit due to its incredible cast of young stars, which included Love Hewitt, Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe.

The story follows four friends who reunited four years after getting involved in an accident, with all of them being stalked by a serial killer who murders his victims with a fishing hook. The film earned over $125 million worldwide and resulted in a sequel. A TV series based on the original novel was released in 2019, airing on Amazon Prime.