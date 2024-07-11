Camila Mendes celebrates 2-year anniversary with boyfriend and co-star Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes is sharing her love and appreciation for her romantic partner Rudy Mancuso. The two actors prefer to keep their relationship away from the public eye, but decided to celebrate a new milestone, after being together for 2 years and having worked together in their latest movie 'Música.'

This time Camila and Rudy took to social media to share two sweet photos, including a special message. "Te amo so muito," Camila wrote in Portuguese on Instagram Stories, adding "two years" and a red heart emoji. The pair can be seen on a romantic date wearing all-black outfits and having drinks.

© Instagram

Meanwhile, Rudy wrote "Happy anniversary," and posted a black-and-white photo where he can be seen embracing Camila and kissing her cheek. The duo sparked romantic rumors back in April 2022, after Rudy shared his excitement after working with Camila on his movie.

© Instagram

Fast forward to January 2023, Camila mentioned her new relationship without naming Rudy. “I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like I’m really trying to temper myself here," she said on the 'Going Mental' podcast. “I don’t wanna, like, speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before,” she added.

The pair went public with their relationship shortly after that, with Camila celebrating their first-year anniversary in July 2023. “Always in our own little world. te amo so much. one year down, and many more to go," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

© Lexie Moreland

She also explained to the L.A. Confidential why she prefers to keep her personal life to herself. “In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context,” she said. “It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.”