Is Kris Jenner getting married for a third time?: Meet her bridesmaids

Kris Jenner seems to be ready to take the next step in her romantic relationship after being together with her boyfriend Corey Gamble for over a decade. The famous 'momager' shared her thoughts on marriage with her two best friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick.

During the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Kris revealed to her two longtime friends that she would undergo hysterectomy surgery. However, before sharing the news, the pair thought the reality star was about to announce her marriage to Corey.

© Jamie McCarthy

Kris, who was married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991, and then to Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2015, said that she is not opposed to walking down the aisle for a third time in the near future. "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married," Kathy said.

Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick

"Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid," Kris said, adding, "I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married." The 'momager' seems to be hinting at her wedding ceremony with Corey, and she even mentioned a timeframe. "Maybe when I'm 70," she said to her two friends.

© GettyImages

The conversation took place after rumors about her engagement started going around when Kris was seen wearing a $1.2M diamond ring on Valentine's Day. The pair have been romantically linked since 2014 after being introduced by fashion designer Riccardo Tisci in Ibiza, Spain.

"You know you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," she said in 2018 on the 'Divorce Sucks!' podcast, mentioning her previous two marriages.