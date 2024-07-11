Sofia Vergara celebrates her birthday with her boyfriend Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara received all the love from her closest family members and friends, including her romantic partner, Justin Saliman. The Hollywood star stepped out in a figure-hugging yellow dress to celebrate her birthday in Beverly Hills, documenting her fun dinner with her inner circle and posing for some photos.

Sofia was all smiles in a stunning ensemble, including gold jewelry and strappy heels. She also rocked a glamorous makeup look, with a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip. The actress styled her hair straight and took pics with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, her friend Heidi Klum, and her cousin Sandra Vergara.

© Instagram/SofiaVergara

Justin was seen sitting next to Sofia in a video posted on her Instagram account. The pair took a photo together, with Justin smiling at the camera and Sofia holding her drink. She also received a lot of love and appreciation from her 'Modern Family' co-stars, who shared birthday tributes on social media.

© Instagram/SofiaVergara

The actress and the orthopedic surgeon have been inseparable since they were first romantically linked together, with a source even sharing that marriage could be on the horizon for the celebrity couple. “She’s officially professed her love for him on social media. It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes,” a close source said to Ok! magazine.

© Instagram/SofiaVergara

“He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor,” the insider added, explaining that the relationship has grown stronger after Saliman took care of the actress following her surgery.

Another source said to Us Weekly that her friends approve of the relationship. “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her,” the source said, talking about Sofia’s thoughts on the romance.