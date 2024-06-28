Sarah Michelle Gellar to play Dexter's boss in 'Dexter' prequel

Sarah Michelle Gellar, '90s icon and beloved scream queen, has joined "Dexter: Original Sin." She'll be playing the CSI chief of the Miami Metro Police Department.

© CBS Photo Archive Michael C. Hall played Dexter Morgan for years

Gellar is the latest star to join the cast of the new series, which will be led by Patrick Gibson, portraying the role of Dexter Morgan. "Dexter: Original Sin" is a prequel to "Dexter," the successful Showtime series following a blood spatter analyst working for the Miami Police Department who moonlights as a serial killer. The series ran for eight seasons and earned multiple awards, including acting accolades for its lead actor Michael C. Hall. The franchise has proved to be greatly successful; in 2020, a limited series was released titled "Dexter: New Blood."

Gellar will play the guest-starring role of Tanya Martin. She joins a cast made up of Gibson, Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson.

Gellar is a huge pop culture icon, known for her performance in "Buffy: The Vampire Slayer," and films like "Scooby Doo," "Cruel Intentions," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and more. “Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey among others,” said Nina Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Network.

© Bruce Glikas Patrick Gibson will be playing Dexter in the new series

More details about 'Dexter: Original Sin'

"Dexter: Original Sin" will focus on a young Dexter, who's concluding school and beginning his internship at the Forensics team at the Miami Police Department. He's also getting his start as a serial killer, with the guidance of his father, played by Christian Slater, who helps him create a code that protects him from law enforcement and ensures that he only kills the people who deserve it.

The series is expected to premiere in February 2025.