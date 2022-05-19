The 2022 Tribeca Film Festival is rapidly approaching, and Latin American movies, specials, documentaries, and more, will be part of the programming. Aiming to represent the diverse perspectives of the Latinx experience across several sections and storytelling mediums, the annual film festival organized by Tribeca Productions is committed to leading by example and showing how equity and inclusion are done right.

Throughout the events (June 8-19), the Latinx and Hispanic community will be able to enjoy narrative and documentary feature films, short films, and TV premieres from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the United States.

©Tribeca Film Festival



Tribeca Film Festival

The curated list includes the World Premiere of Halftime, a Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez. Also, the TV premiere of HBOMax’s Menudo: Forever Young, the US Premiere of Comedy Official Competition, starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, and a special screening of the Latinx shorts: Condición Humana (Humana Condition), Ñaños, Baby, Paraclete, Fifth of June, Desert Lights, Phonos and Mamá.

Please find the full slate of Latinx programming at the Tribeca Festival below. You can also view the programming at tribecafilm.com/latinx, and tickets are also available for purchase now at tribecafilm.com.