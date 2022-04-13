Netflix to release documentary about Jennifer Lopez!

Let’s get loud because there’s a Jennifer Lopez documentary heading to Netflix! Halftime, directed by Amanda Micheli, “serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose,” according to the streaming giant.

On her Instagram, Jennifer, 52, wrote: “It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14.”

The documentary will offer an “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration.”

Halftime is set to premiere on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Festival (June 8) in New York ahead of its global release on Netflix.

In a press release, Amanda, the film’s director, said: “It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

News of the documentary comes days after Jennifer announced her engagement to Ben Affleck via her newsletter On the JLo. In one of her newsletters, the Marry Me star opened up about how the actor popped the question, revealing that “while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, “is that a yes?’” I said YES of course that’s a YES.”