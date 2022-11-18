Jorge Drexler and Rosalía win big at the Latin Grammy 2022: See the complete list of winners

What an exciting night! The 23rd Latin GRAMMY Awards was filled with Latin flavor, rhythm, and dance, while we all watched eagerly and waited to see which of our favorite stars would take home the golden gramophone. Bad Bunny led the list with 10 nominations, followed by the Mexican producer Edgar Barrera, with nine; Rauw Alejandro, with eight; and Jorge Drexler, Rosalía, Jorge Luis Chacín, Julio Reyes Copello, Tainy, and Christina Aguilera with seven. In the end, Jorge Drexler took home six of the awards for which he was nominated, followed by Bad Bunny who won five, and Fito Paez with three awards.

As never seen before, the Best New Artist category had a tie between Angela Álvarez and Silvana Estrada. Their acceptance speech was one of the most emotional moments of the night. Also, the Best Pop Song category had two winners: Sebastián Yatra, for Tacones Rojos; and Jorge Drexler, with La Guerrilla de la Concordia.

The ceremony hosted by Thalía, Anitta, Laura Pausini, and Luis Fonsi at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, included live performances and the best of Latin music.

Scroll below to see the complete list of winners.

Record Of The Year

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Album Of The Year

Motomami (Digital Album) – Rosalía

Song Of The Year

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, Songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez

Silvana Estrada

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Dharma” - Sebastian Yatra

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Aguilera” - Christina Aguilera

Best Pop Song

“La Guerrailla De La Concordia” - Jorge Drexler

“Tacones Rojos” - Sebastían Yatra

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“Titi Me Preguntó” - Bad Bunny

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Lo Siento BB:/” - Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas

Best Urban Music Album

“Un Verano Sin Ti” - Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“Demuseo” - Bad Bunny

Best Urban Song

“Titi Me Preguntó” - Bad Bunny

Best Salsa Album

“Pa’lla Voy” - Marc Anthony

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:

Feliz Aniversario - Jean Carlos Centeno y Ronal Urbina

Best Merengue/Bachata Album:

Entre Mar y Palmeras - Juan Luis Guerra

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola Live In Marciac - Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola

Best Contemporary Tropical Album:

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Best Tropical Song:

“Mala” - Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Ep #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Best Banda Album:

Abeja Reina - Chiquis

Best Tejano Album:

Para Que Baile Mi Pueblo - Bobby Pulido

Best Norteño Album:

La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte

Best Regional Song:

“Como Lo Hice Yo” - Edgar Barrera, Carin León & Matisse

Best Instrumental Album:

Maxixe Samba Groove - Hamilton De Holanda

Best Folk Album: