23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Press Room©GettyImages
Winners!

Jorge Drexler and Rosalía win big at the Latin Grammy 2022: See the complete list of winners

The Uruguayan musician took home six awards and the Spanish singer won Album of the Year.

By Andrea Pérez -Miami

What an exciting night! The 23rd Latin GRAMMY Awards was filled with Latin flavor, rhythm, and dance, while we all watched eagerly and waited to see which of our favorite stars would take home the golden gramophone. Bad Bunny led the list with 10 nominations, followed by the Mexican producer Edgar Barrera, with nine; Rauw Alejandro, with eight; and Jorge Drexler, Rosalía, Jorge Luis Chacín, Julio Reyes Copello, Tainy, and Christina Aguilera with seven. In the end, Jorge Drexler took home six of the awards for which he was nominated, followed by Bad Bunny who won five, and Fito Paez with three awards.

23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Press Room©GettyImages

As never seen before, the Best New Artist category had a tie between Angela Álvarez and Silvana Estrada. Their acceptance speech was one of the most emotional moments of the night. Also, the Best Pop Song category had two winners: Sebastián Yatra, for Tacones Rojos; and Jorge Drexler, with La Guerrilla de la Concordia.

Related:

Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy

Anitta is being honored for her cultural impact on entertainment by the WSJ. Magazine

The ceremony hosted by Thalía, Anitta, Laura Pausini, and Luis Fonsi at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, included live performances and the best of Latin music.

Scroll below to see the complete list of winners.

23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show©GettyImages

Record Of The Year

  • “Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Album Of The Year

  • Motomami (Digital Album) – Rosalía

Song Of The Year

  • “Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, Songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)

Best New Artist

  • Angela Álvarez
  • Silvana Estrada

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

  • Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • “Dharma” - Sebastian Yatra

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • “Aguilera” - Christina Aguilera

Best Pop Song

  • “La Guerrailla De La Concordia” - Jorge Drexler
  • “Tacones Rojos” - Sebastían Yatra

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

  • “Titi Me Preguntó” - Bad Bunny

Best Reggaeton Performance

  • “Lo Siento BB:/” - Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas

Best Urban Music Album

  • “Un Verano Sin Ti” - Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

  • “Demuseo” - Bad Bunny

Best Urban Song

  • “Titi Me Preguntó” - Bad Bunny

Best Salsa Album

  • “Pa’lla Voy” - Marc Anthony

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:

  • Feliz Aniversario - Jean Carlos Centeno y Ronal Urbina

Best Merengue/Bachata Album:

  • Entre Mar y Palmeras - Juan Luis Guerra

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

  • Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola Live In Marciac - Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola

Best Contemporary Tropical Album:

  • Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Best Tropical Song:

  • “Mala” - Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

  • Ep #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Best Banda Album:

  • Abeja Reina - Chiquis

Best Tejano Album:

  • Para Que Baile Mi Pueblo - Bobby Pulido

Best Norteño Album:

  • La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte

Best Regional Song:

  • “Como Lo Hice Yo” - Edgar Barrera, Carin León & Matisse

Best Instrumental Album:

  • Maxixe Samba Groove - Hamilton De Holanda

Best Folk Album:

  • Ancestros Sinfónico - Síntesis, X Alfonso y Eme Alfonso

Best Tango Album:

  • Horacio Salgán Piano Transcriptions - Pablo Estigarribia

Best Flamenco Album:

  • Libres - Las Migas

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album:

  • Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias, Chick Corea, Chucho Valdés

Best Rock Album:

  • Unas Vacaciones Raras - Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado

Best Rock Song:

  • “Lo Mejor de Nuestras Vidas” - Fito Páez

Best Pop/Rock Album:

  • Los Años Salvajes - Fito Páez

Best Pop/Rock Song:

  • “Babel” - Fito Páez & Carlos Vives

Best Alternative Music Album:

  • Motomami - Rosalía

Best Alternative Song:

  • “El Día Que Wstrenaste el Mundo” - Jorge Drexler

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language):

  • Viviré - Marcos Witt

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album:

 

 

  •  Laboratório Do Groove - Eli Soares

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album:

  • Sim Sim Sim - Bala Desejo

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album:

  • O Futuro Pertence À ... Jovem Guarda -Erasmo Carlos

Best Samba/Pagode Album:

  • Numanice #2- LUDMILLA

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album:

  • Indigo Borboleta Anil - Liniker

Best Sertaneja Music Album:

  • Chitãozinho & Xororó Legado - Chitãozinho & Xororó

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album:

  • Senhora Estrada - Alceu Valença

Best Portuguese Language Song:

  • “Vento Sardo” - Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte

Best Latin Children’s Album:

  • A La Fiesta De La Música Vamos Todos - Sophia

Best Classical Album:

  • Legado - Berta Rojas; Sebastián Henríquez, album producer

Best Classical Contemporary Composition:

  • Anido’s Portrait: I. Chacarera - Sergio Assad, composer (Berta Rojas)

Best Arrangement:

  • “El Plan Maestro” - Fernando Velázquez

Best Recording Package:

  • Motomami - Ferran Echegaray, Viktor Hammarberg, Rosalía, Daniel Sannwald & Pili Vila, art directors (Rosalía)

Best Engineered Album:

  • Motomami - Brian Hernández, Shin Kamiyama, Michael Larson, Higinio Marfil Ruiz, Sean Matsukawa, Tyler Murphy & David Rodríguez, engineers; Manny Marroquin, mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Rosalía)

Best Short Form Music Video:

  • “This Is Not America” -- Residente Feat. Ibeyi Featuring Lisa-Kaindé Diaz & Naomi Diaz; Greg Ohrel, video director; Jason Cole, video producer

Best Long Form Music Video:

  • “Hasta Le Raíz” - Natalia Lafourcade; Bruno Bancalari & Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video directors; Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video producer

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more