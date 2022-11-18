Jorge Drexler and Rosalía win big at the Latin Grammy 2022: See the complete list of winners

What an exciting night! The 23rd Latin GRAMMY Awards was filled with Latin flavor, rhythm, and dance, while we all watched eagerly and waited to see which of our favorite stars would take home the golden gramophone. Bad Bunny led the list with 10 nominations, followed by the Mexican producer Edgar Barrera, with nine; Rauw Alejandro, with eight; and Jorge Drexler, Rosalía, Jorge Luis Chacín, Julio Reyes Copello, Tainy, and Christina Aguilera with seven. In the end, Jorge Drexler took home six of the awards for which he was nominated, followed by Bad Bunny who won five, and Fito Paez with three awards.
As never seen before, the Best New Artist category had a tie between Angela Álvarez and Silvana Estrada. Their acceptance speech was one of the most emotional moments of the night. Also, the Best Pop Song category had two winners: Sebastián Yatra, for Tacones Rojos; and Jorge Drexler, with La Guerrilla de la Concordia.
The ceremony hosted by Thalía, Anitta, Laura Pausini, and Luis Fonsi at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, included live performances and the best of Latin music.
Scroll below to see the complete list of winners.
Record Of The Year
- “Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
Album Of The Year
- Motomami (Digital Album) – Rosalía
Song Of The Year
- “Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, Songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)
Best New Artist
- Angela Álvarez
- Silvana Estrada
Best Singer-Songwriter Album:
- Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
Best Pop Vocal Album
- “Dharma” - Sebastian Yatra
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- “Aguilera” - Christina Aguilera
Best Pop Song
- “La Guerrailla De La Concordia” - Jorge Drexler
- “Tacones Rojos” - Sebastían Yatra
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
- “Titi Me Preguntó” - Bad Bunny
Best Reggaeton Performance
- “Lo Siento BB:/” - Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas
Best Urban Music Album
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” - Bad Bunny
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
- “Demuseo” - Bad Bunny
Best Urban Song
- “Titi Me Preguntó” - Bad Bunny
Best Salsa Album
- “Pa’lla Voy” - Marc Anthony
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:
- Feliz Aniversario - Jean Carlos Centeno y Ronal Urbina
Best Merengue/Bachata Album:
- Entre Mar y Palmeras - Juan Luis Guerra
Best Traditional Tropical Album:
- Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola Live In Marciac - Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola
Best Contemporary Tropical Album:
- Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Best Tropical Song:
- “Mala” - Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:
- Ep #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
Best Banda Album:
- Abeja Reina - Chiquis
Best Tejano Album:
- Para Que Baile Mi Pueblo - Bobby Pulido
Best Norteño Album:
- La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte
Best Regional Song:
- “Como Lo Hice Yo” - Edgar Barrera, Carin León & Matisse
Best Instrumental Album:
- Maxixe Samba Groove - Hamilton De Holanda
Best Folk Album:
- Ancestros Sinfónico - Síntesis, X Alfonso y Eme Alfonso
Best Tango Album:
- Horacio Salgán Piano Transcriptions - Pablo Estigarribia
Best Flamenco Album:
- Libres - Las Migas
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album:
- Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias, Chick Corea, Chucho Valdés
Best Rock Album:
- Unas Vacaciones Raras - Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado
Best Rock Song:
- “Lo Mejor de Nuestras Vidas” - Fito Páez
Best Pop/Rock Album:
- Los Años Salvajes - Fito Páez
Best Pop/Rock Song:
- “Babel” - Fito Páez & Carlos Vives
Best Alternative Music Album:
- Motomami - Rosalía
Best Alternative Song:
- “El Día Que Wstrenaste el Mundo” - Jorge Drexler
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language):
- Viviré - Marcos Witt
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album:
- Laboratório Do Groove - Eli Soares
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album:
- Sim Sim Sim - Bala Desejo
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album:
- O Futuro Pertence À ... Jovem Guarda -Erasmo Carlos
Best Samba/Pagode Album:
- Numanice #2- LUDMILLA
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album:
- Indigo Borboleta Anil - Liniker
Best Sertaneja Music Album:
- Chitãozinho & Xororó Legado - Chitãozinho & Xororó
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album:
- Senhora Estrada - Alceu Valença
Best Portuguese Language Song:
- “Vento Sardo” - Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte
Best Latin Children’s Album:
- A La Fiesta De La Música Vamos Todos - Sophia
Best Classical Album:
- Legado - Berta Rojas; Sebastián Henríquez, album producer
Best Classical Contemporary Composition:
- Anido’s Portrait: I. Chacarera - Sergio Assad, composer (Berta Rojas)
Best Arrangement:
- “El Plan Maestro” - Fernando Velázquez
Best Recording Package:
- Motomami - Ferran Echegaray, Viktor Hammarberg, Rosalía, Daniel Sannwald & Pili Vila, art directors (Rosalía)
Best Engineered Album:
- Motomami - Brian Hernández, Shin Kamiyama, Michael Larson, Higinio Marfil Ruiz, Sean Matsukawa, Tyler Murphy & David Rodríguez, engineers; Manny Marroquin, mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Rosalía)
Best Short Form Music Video:
- “This Is Not America” -- Residente Feat. Ibeyi Featuring Lisa-Kaindé Diaz & Naomi Diaz; Greg Ohrel, video director; Jason Cole, video producer
Best Long Form Music Video:
- “Hasta Le Raíz” - Natalia Lafourcade; Bruno Bancalari & Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video directors; Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video producer