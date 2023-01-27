Christian Nodal and TINI join forces to release bolero and trap song ‘Por El Resto De Tu Vida’

Christian Nodal collaborates with TINI for their new song, “Por El Resto De Tu Vida.” The Mexican and Argentine singer-songwriter bombard listeners with a potent dose of love, sensuality, and romanticism ahead of Valentine’s Day.

To create a fusion between bolero and trap, Nodal tapped TINI as the perfect singer to join him in this musical adventure.

©Agencies



Christian Nodal collaborates with TINI for their new song “Por El Resto De Tu Vida.”

“It’s a very special song for me, that I composed with Edgar Barrera and Elena Rose, in honor of love... All of us, at some point in our lives, or several, feel so in love that we only dream of spending the rest of our lives with that person. It’s about celebrating love in the most genuine way, the same love I also feel for all of you, my fans, whom I love so much,” explains Nodal.

“Por El Resto De Tu Vida” is part of his upcoming album. The release date will be announced soon.

Nodal is also celebrating his seven nominations to Premios Lo Nuestro in the following categories: Premio Lo Nuestro Del Año Artist, Album Of The Year, Regional Mexican Male Artist Of The Year, Regional Mexican Song Of The Year, Collaboration Of The Year - Regional Mexican, Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year - Regional Mexican, and Album Of The Year - Regional Mexican.

Born in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico, Christian Nodal is the fastest-growing artist in the Regional Mexican music genre, fusing the classic sounds of mariachi music with the accordion to create the ‘mariacheño,’ a term he coined.

Currently, he is the most successful regional Mexican singer-songwriter, winner of 5 Latin Grammys, 7 Latin Billboards, 11 Latin AMA Awards, 8 Premios Juventud, a recognition for his ‘Extraordinary Evolution’ by the Latin AMA Awards, and 2 Tu Música Urbana awards, Christian is followed by an average of 9 million on Instagram, 9 million on Facebook, 600 thousand on Twitter; he has 10 million subscribers on Youtube, with more than 3.9 billion views, and 15.6 million listens on Spotify.