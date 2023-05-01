Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 26, 2023©GettyImages
Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of Met Gala look in black Chanel ensemble: See Pics

Kim’s pre-Met Gala look indicates that she is getting ready for another jaw-dropping fashion moment.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian is already on theme as she prepares to attend the 2023 Met Gala. The reality star was photographed dressed in head-to-toe Chanel in New York City, paying homage to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld.

With the exclusive event just a few hours away, fashion experts and online users are excited to see what celebrities and A-List stars will be wearing. Arriving at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner, Kim wore a black ensemble, including a Chanel crop top and leather pants.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 30, 2023©GettyImages

She completed the outfit with Lagerfeld’s signature black gloves and sunglasses. Kim also wore her hair in a ponytail and rocked a soft glam makeup look.

It seems the businesswoman has everything carefully planned, following rumors that indicated she would not be attending the ball this year. However her team was quick to deny all speculations, and Kim will be gracing the Met Gala with some members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 30, 2023©GettyImages

And while we still have to wait until Kim’s arrival this evening, her pre-Met Gala look indicates that she is getting ready for another jaw-dropping fashion moment, and an even bigger tribute to the late designer.

“At its heart the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two dimensional drawings into three dimensional garments,” said Andrew Bolton, the Met’s curator, to WWD. “We could not do a traditional retrospective. For one thing, I think Karl would have hated that.”

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 30, 2023©GettyImages
