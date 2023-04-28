Met Gala 2023: Here’s all you should know about Karl Lagerfeld’s famous cat

Karl Lagerfeld was one of fashion’s biggest giants. The German designer, who worked with the houses of Balmain and Chanel before creating his own brand, is being celebrated at this year’s Met Gala. Over the course of the evening, his bold designs will be celebrated, with some of the world’s leading stars wearing outfits in his honor.

Choupette, his beloved pet cat, will also be in attendance. Here’s all you should know about her:

Who is Chopette?

Choupette is Lagerfeld’s beloved pet cat. She was adopted in the year 2011 and is worth millions of dollars, being one of Lagerfeld’s primary models. "I like being calm, and my cat is a presence that counts but isn't encumbering," said Lagerfeld of his cat to the magazine Numero."She is peaceful, funny, fun, and gracious, she's pretty to look at and has good poise, but her main quality is that she doesn't talk."

Choupette’s thriving Instagram account

Choupette has an Instagram account with thousands of followers. The cat is regularly featured on it, sharing new partnerships, Lagerfeld tributes, and plenty of adorable photos. It’s believed that Choupette is the most photographed cat in the world.

Did Choupette inherit Lagerfeld’s estate?

©GettyImages



Lagerfeld in 1987

Following Karl Lagerfeld’s passing in the year 2019, many believed Choupette inherited most of his large estate. Per CBS News, Choupette was set to inherit a chunk of Lagerfeld’s $300 million net worth after she was written into his will.

"She has her own little fortune, she is an heiress: If something happens to me, the person who will take care of it will not be in misery," said Lagerfeld. "She's a rich girl!"

Will Choupette attend this year’s Met Gala?

Choupette will be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala. Kim Kardashian teased Choupette’s attendance in an Instagram post, showing the two laying in bed. “Had a date with Choupette in Paris,” wrote Kardashian. “We then spent some time at Karl Lagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

This year’s Met Gala will take place on May 1st. Coverage for the event is scheduled to start at 6pm ET in various channels, including E! News and Vogue’s website and social media sites.