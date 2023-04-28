Met Gala 2023: How and where to watch the live stream

The Met Gala is days away. Fashion’s biggest night will be hosted by Vogue Magazine, having some of the biggest stars and celebrities in attendance. Here’s all you should know about the event and how to watch it.

The Met Gala’s theme

©GettyImages



Lagerfeld in the year 2012

The Met Gala is known for its extravagant themes, prompting guests to come up with their most novel and daring fashion looks. This year, the event’s dress code is “In honor of Karl...” referencing the emblematic designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The German designer worked with various fashion houses over his life, including Balmain and Chanel. He also had his own brand, known for it’s love of the French fashion classics, with a rock and punk twist.

Where to watch the live stream?

The live stream will be hosted by Vogue and will be available on the magazine’s website on May 1st. It’ll also be available on Vogue’s social media channels (Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook) starting from 6:30 pm ET.

The red carpet can also be viewed on E! News, starting at 6 pm ET.

Who will be hosting the live stream?

©GettyImages



La La Anthony at the CFDA Awards

There will be various hosts this year. For Vogue, actor and producer La La Anthony will be joined by writer Derek Blasberg and by Saturday Night Live comedian Chloe Fineman. Emma Chamberlain will be Vogue’s special correspondent.

Who are the Met Gala co-chairs?

©GettyImages



Dua Lipa at the 2019 Met Gala

Every year, the Met Gala has a wide roster of hosts who’ll serve as the evening’s hosts and co-chairs. This year, Anna Wintour will be joined by actors, writers and anthletes: Michaela Coel, Roger Federer,Dua Lipa, and Penelope Cruz.