Behind the iconic appearance of the unforgettable Karl Lagerfeld, with his oversized black glasses, black tie, tailored suit, and white hair, was a man who lived for art, culture, and fashion. The legendary icon, who will be the theme of the upcoming Met Gala, was a quintessential trendsetter.

Born in Germany, Lagerfeld moved to the City of Light at 19 and made the French capital his home and since then has truly embraced it. In fact, the area of ville in the city became Lagerfeld’s go-to spot and was eventually nicknamed the “Lagerfeld district” by his inner circle. It was a microcosm of the fashion icon’s Paris and housed the places he deemed essential. Take a look at the must-see spots in the city that were beloved by Lagerfeld, who created over 180 catwalks as the creative director of Chanel. Oh, la la!

The Paris of Karl Lagerfeld: His favorite spots