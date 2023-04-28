Met Gala: Is Jennifer Lopez giving a glimpse of her look?

Jennifer Lopez could be giving us a glimpse of her concept for the 2023 Met Gala. The Hollywood star recently shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing a white ensemble. “Channeling old Hollywood glam, but with a twist,” she wrote.

The actress wore a two-piece dress with silver embellishments. She completed the look with a white blazer and a matching hat. She also wore a printed head scarf and metallic platform heels.

Fans are speculating about her gown for the exclusive event, which is taking place in New York City on May 1st. This time the ball and exhibition will be honoring the life and legacy of legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, with guests being expected to pay tribute to his work.

Many celebrities and A-List stars will be gracing the red carpet referencing Lagerfeld’s designs, including structured mini skirt suits, drop-waist gowns, quilted leather ensembles, dramatic tulle and sequined dresses, and more.

‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ promises to bring some of the most exquisite styles, and iconic fashion moments from Lagerfeld’s career. There has been a lot of speculation about the list of guests at the event, however, some celebrities have already confirmed their attendance, with Paris Hilton revealing that this will be her first Met Gala.

The Kardashians are also expected to showcase their looks at the ball, with Kim Kardashian recently posting a photo with Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, who will also be making a special appearance at the gala.

