Jennifer Lopez celebrates all moms in new fashion collab: ‘You grow with your kids’

Jennifer Lopez is a proud mother. The Hollywood star is honoring all moms out there with a special collaboration with Coach, just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day. The actress will also be starring in the upcoming Netflix film ‘The Mother,’ where she can be seen fighting for her life and defending her daughter from a group of dangerous men.

©JOSHUA WOODS FOR COACH





“Coach is celebrating the many many sides of moms. Every child is unique and special in their own way and it’s our nurturing that helps them blossom,” the singer said to People, sharing her thoughts about her latest fashion collab.

JLo can be seen posing in a lush garden, wearing different stylish outfits, and showing off the many accessories from the brand. “All we need is love and a Tabby bag,” Jennifer said.

Photographed by Joshua Woods, the photos show a sweet side of the star, who looks stunning showcasing a white purse and a pink clutch. She also took a moment to talk about her journey as a mom, opening up about her parenting choices.

“Everything about my upbringing informs me as a person and as a mother today — the things I learned about working hard, being a good person and following your dreams. All of those things that I learned when I was little that my mom and dad tried to teach me, I try to pass onto my kids as well,” she said.

Jennifer says that she tries to find the “balance of being a partner, a friend, a parent. To be able to know when to comfort them, when to be firm with them, when to set boundaries.”