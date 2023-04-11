Netflix©Netflix
Watch Jennifer Lopez fight for her life in ‘The Mother’ trailer: All details about the film

Her character, described as “a deadly female assassin,” is forced to take some serious decisions.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez definitely has what it takes to protect her daughter in the upcoming Netflix film ‘The Mother.’ Fans of the Hollywood star are sharing their excitement now that the trailer has been released, showing the actress in some serious action scenes, fighting for her life and preparing to face all dangers coming her way.

Release date: ‘The Mother’ is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on May 12, 2023, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

The storyline: Jennifer can be seen protecting her daughter at all costs. Her character, described as “a deadly female assassin,” is forced to take some serious decisions, ultimately preparing her daughter to face a group of dangerous people in the snowy wilderness. The mother-daughter can be seen on the run, as they reconnect after being in hiding for many years.

Full cast: Directed by Niki Caro, the action film will have Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes as the two dangerous men looking for Jennifer’s character. Omari Hardwick is also part of the cast as an FBI agent, and Lucy Paez will play JLo’s daughter. Edie Falco can be seen in the trailer as a nurse, and Paul Raci is seen as another ally of Jennifer in the film.

Watch the trailer here!

