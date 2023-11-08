Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Star-studded spectacle includes Manuel Turizo and Cher

Millions of Americans eagerly anticipate the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as Thanksgiving approaches. This time-honored tradition ushers the holiday season with joy, magic, and star-studded performances. The Macy’s Parade has been an annual spectacle since its inception, and this year, for its 97th edition, it promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever.

Scheduled for Thursday, November 23 at 8:30 A.M., this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to begin 30 minutes earlier than usual, adding an extra layer of excitement for viewers nationwide. The parade, known for its signature character balloons, magical floats, marching bands, dynamic performance groups, imaginative clowns, and live musical performances, is a must-watch event for all ages. It culminates with the arrival of the beloved Santa Claus, officially marking the start of the holiday season.

Macy’s Parade lineup of musical talents

One of the most highly anticipated aspects of the Macy’s Parade is its lineup of musical talents. This year, the parade will feature a star-studded cast of performers, including the legendary Cher. Known for her timeless music and captivating stage presence, Cher’s performance will surely be a highlight of the event, setting the tone for the holiday season with her iconic songs.

Joining Cher on the Macy’s Parade stage will be an impressive array of artists and performers, including Manuel Turizo, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Broadway’s finest shows like “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “How To Dance In Ohio,” “Shucked,” and “Spamalot,” as well as special appearances by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” and many more.

But that’s not all. Seven new character balloons will debut, featuring beloved figures like Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat & Chugs, Kung Fu Panda’s Po, Leo, Monkey D. Luffy, Pillsbury Doughboy, and Uncle Dan. These larger-than-life balloons have been a tradition since 1927, and their presence continues to capture the hearts of spectators.

The parade’s inflatable lineup also includes returning favorites like Bluey, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, DINO and Baby DINO, Grogu, Chase from Paw Patrol, Pikachu and Eevee, Red Titan from “Ryan’s World,” Ronald McDonald, SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, and Stuart The Minion.

The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off its journey from 77th Street and Central Park West, making its way down the iconic 2.5-mile route through Central Park West, Columbus Circle, Central Park South, and 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. The parade will conclude at 34th Street, in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store.

For those who wish to experience the parade in person, public viewing areas will be designated along the route and managed by the NYPD. Spectators are encouraged to plan and avoid bringing large bags, umbrellas, backpacks, and strollers to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.