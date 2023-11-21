Thanksgiving isn't only for celebrating with your family, it's also for celebrating with your friends (and friends who have become family).

We must acknowledge, that although not everyone can whip something up like chef Aarón Sánchez to bring to the potluck, it doesn't mean that you can't make something extra special.

Below we've gathered eight cocktails to truly impress your amigos y amigas and show them just how special they are. We also included an honorable mention that's no less amazing the rest.