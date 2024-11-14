Sweet potato casserole: How to make a perfect side dish and dessert this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, meaning that if you're planning on hosting or cooking, you should start figuring out what you want to make. While turkey remains the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, side dishes are usually what guests enjoy eating the most. For a lot of people, turkey serves as a palate cleanser between bites of mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and cranberry sauce.

If you want to cook something different this year that's still a little bit traditional, we've found the perfect recipe. This sweet potato casserole, shared by the YouTube account Natasha's Recipes, describes the dish as a stand-in between a side dish and a dessert. It also looks stunning.

Aside from the fact that it's got a creamy texture and features an incredible crumble, the casserole is also perfect for reheating, making your life easier and much more pleasant come Thanksgiving weekend.

Ingredients

For the casserole

4 medium-sized sweet potatoes

3 eggs

Half a cup of sugar

6 tablespoons of melted butter

Half a tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 cup of dried cranberries

For the crumble

2/3 cup of brown sugar

1/3 cup of flour

3 tablespoons of cold, diced butter

1 cup of coarsely chopped pecans

How to prepare the casserole

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. Peel your sweet potatoes and cut them into one-inch pieces. Boil them for 10-15 minutes, until you can pierce them with a fork.

Once they're ready, drain the water from the pot by holding on to it with gloves, covering the pot with the lid, and carefully pouring the water down the drain. Mash them with an electric hand mixer for extra creamy results.

Whisk the eggs and the sugar. Then whisk in the melted butter and the vanilla extract. Pour this mixture over the potatoes, mixing it all well. Fold in the cranberries and spread over a casserole dish.

Now prepare the crumb topping. Start by mixing the sugar and the flour. Add in the diced butter, working the mixture with your hands until it's all incorporated and crumbly. Add the chopped pecans.

Pour the crumble over the casserole and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

Happy cooking and happy Thanksgiving!